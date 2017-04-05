Congressional runoff kicks into gear as Gomez, Ahn size each other up

Jimmy Gomez already is honing his strategy against Robert Lee Ahn as the two appear headed to a June runoff for the 34th Congressional District.

That Gomez prevailed in the primary election to fill the seat left vacant when Rep. Xavier Becerra became attorney general shouldn't be too big of a surprise. He is the Democratic party's pick, as well as Becerra's choice for a replacement.

Speaking with The Times during his election night party, Gomez gave some insight into how he views the likely runoff match up between Ahn and himself.

He said that even if Ahn — a political newbie who has turned heads with his prodigious fundraising and strong support from the Korean-American community — raises serious cash, voters will trust his resume more.

"I suspect that he is going to be able to raise a lot of money but I believe that his message and his credentials will probably fall flat," Gomez said.



Ahn is a former planning commissioner and Gomez a two-term Assemblyman who has backed progressive legislation in Sacramento. Gomez said he will champion his record in the campaign ahead.

"I am the true environmentalist, the true champion for workers and for women. And I have people to back me up," he said.

He also said he would venture into diverse parts of the Los Angeles district to build up a coalition.

"I'm going to make a play for every community, every neighborhood, every single vote," he said.

Gomez was attacked in the campaign for funds he got from PACs representing various industries. Ahn seems likely to pick that theme.

Speaking to supporters Tuesday night in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood, Ahn said he was running to oppose "politics as usual" and criticized politicians who take "special interest" money and "do the bidding of those special interests."

"It is time to put the people first," he said.

"I think it makes it very difficult when you have so much funding from special interest sources to legislate on behalf of the people," he told The Times in an interview.