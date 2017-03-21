Gov. Jerry Brown hits Capitol Hill to meet with California's congressional delegation

Brown, who is in Washington until Thursday afternoon, spent most of Tuesday shuttling across the Capitol complex for meetings — a day of large crowds and security, with Trump's meeting on healthcare efforts.

Gov. Jerry Brown found a receptive but unsettled audience on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, with pledges of cooperation but at least one warning that the state could pay a price for its leaders' criticism of President Trump.

The governor's meeting with Democrats who represent the state lasted more than an hour, and lawmakers praised Brown for his pragmatic take on an era with deep partisan divides.

"I think the message was, let's fix problems, let's engage the administration," Rep. Lou Correa (D-Santa Ana) said after the morning meeting.

Brown too was impressed.

"They're very focused on doing right by California," he said.

A later meeting with Republicans was also described as cordial, but one veteran GOP lawmaker said requests for federal aid on water and infrastructure won't just be considered in a political vacuum.

"If the political leaders of California are using their authority and their efforts to block President Trump's efforts to control the illegal flow of immigrants into our country, then they can't expect to get preferential treatment when it comes to other issues of government," Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) said.

The governor also met with California Sen. Kamala Harris and earlier made a brief stop in the office of Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) to discuss climate change.