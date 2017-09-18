Gov. Jerry Brown in New York climate event says Trump's actions are 'stupid' and 'dangerous'

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Lawmakers in Sacramento adjourned the 2017 legislative session in the wee hours Saturday. Here's what they accomplished.

California could soon expand protections for immigrants in the U.S. illegally after the Senate sent Gov. Jerry Brown the so-called "sanctuary state" bill, SB 54, early Saturday morning.

Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is also headed to Brown.

