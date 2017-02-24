Gov. Jerry Brown proposes $437-million fix for flood control and emergency response needs

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party will host its convention in Sacramento today through Sunday.
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
- Protestors visited the homes of California's GOP members of Congress Thursday night.
- City and county officials told state lawmakers they are having a hard time keeping up with the booming business of legal marijuana .
