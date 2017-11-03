Gov. Jerry Brown asks federal government for $7.4 billion to aid California wildfire relief

An aerial view shows the remains of the Coffey Park neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa.

Gov. Jerry Brown has asked the federal government to provide $7.4 billion to help Northern California recover from recent devastating wildfires.

The fires, which ripped through the state's wine country last month, killed 43 people and demolished 8,800 homes and commercial structures.

"The fires directly impacted eight counties and three Tribal Nations," Brown wrote in a letter Friday to President Trump. "The full economic impact to the agricultural, tourism, hospitality and wine industries is still not known. Nine California wineries were destroyed and 21 were damaged in the nation's most prominent winemaking region."

Brown's letter was co-signed by the state's two U.S. senators, Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and 39 members of California's congressional delegation.

On Friday, Brown also directed more than $40 million in state funds to assist in immediate cleanup efforts.