Governor's race snapshot: Californians are generally upbeat but not focused on the campaign

Apr. 20, 2018, 2:16 p.m.
- Governor's race
As California chooses a new governor — one of just a handful in the last 40 years not named Jerry Brown — the state seems to be enjoying something unusual in these tumultuous political times: a feeling of relative contentment.
Not to say things are perfect.
Still, more than 100 random interviews conducted over the length and breadth of the state — from Redding in the north to Santee in the south, from the Pacific coastline to the edge of the Sierra Nevada — found most saying things are looking up, at least so far as California’s direction is concerned.
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
- California Legislature
Earlier this week, state senators killed legislation that would have boosted the number of homes that could be built near transit stops across Los Angeles and the rest of the California.
The measure, SB 827, attracted national attention because it aimed to address both California’s housing shortage and environmental goals. But SB 827’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), failed to garner enough support from his colleagues at the bill’s initial committee hearing.
On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Pod, we break down why the bill failed and explain what might come next.
Apr. 20, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
- Governor's race
The Sierra Club endorsed Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in the race for California governor, with officials in the established environmental group praising the Democrat’s record on climate change and clean energy.
"He has a proven record for leading on environmental protection, public health and clean energy,” Kathryn Phillips, director of Sierra Club California, said in a statement released by the Newsom campaign. “He understands that we are feeling the effects of climate change and that California must reduce carbon emissions and reach 100% renewable energy to achieve our climate goals.”
Phillips said the Sierra Club’s extensive network of volunteers will campaign for Newsom as the June 5 primary approaches. Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune also praised the Democrat, saying he will protect California from “Donald Trump's attacks on our clean air and water.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
For much of last year, consultants and campaign managers for some of California’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents maintained a bullish tone on the prospect that the
Apr. 19, 2018, 6:43 p.m.
- Congressional races
- 2018 election
Apr. 19, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
- State government
The awkward dance between Gov. Jerry Brown and the federal government over the National Guard jerked back toward discord on Thursday, when Trump said he would refuse to pay for a new deployment of troops — just hours after his administration said otherwise.
And a few hours later, California officials said they had received written confirmation from the Pentagon that the mission would indeed be funded.
Trump had earlier called Brown’s decision to approve 400 troops for a mission focused on combating transnational crime and drug smuggling a “charade” in a tweet. “We need border security and action, not words!” the president wrote.
Apr. 19, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
- California Legislature
The California Assembly voted Thursday to add gay “conversion therapy” to the state’s list of deceptive business practices, following a debate that focused on the personal experiences of several lawmakers and hinted at potential lawsuits to come.
“It is harmful and it is unnecessary,” Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), the bill’s author and one of the Legislature’s most vocal LGBTQ members, said of the practice.
Low, who told Assembly members that he explored conversion therapy as a teenager and suffered depression over his sexual orientation, insisted that the bill would be limited to efforts that involve the exchange of money.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
- 2018 election
California’s doctors are siding with Gavin Newsom in the governor’s race, even though they don’t see eye-to-eye on a defining issue of the campaign: single-payer healthcare.
The California Medical Assn., the state doctors lobby and a political heavyweight, announced its endorsement of the lieutenant governor on Thursday.
“Gavin is a lifelong champion for health care in California, and we know he will continue to fight for pragmatic solutions to our most crucial health care challenges, including working to achieve universal access and tackling our state’s physician shortage,” CMA President Theodore M. Mazer said in a statement.
Apr. 19, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Governor's race
A well-financed independent committee backing Antonio Villaraigosa’s bid to be California’s next governor released its first television ad Thursday, praising his record for working with Republicans and as a candidate for “all of California.”
The ad, which is to air statewide on broadcast and cable stations, is focused on Villaraigosa’s record as Assembly speaker and mayor of Los Angeles, including on education and a drop in crime while he was at City Hall.
“To move California forward, we need to help more Californians get ahead,” the ad says. “That’s why Antonio Villaraigosa brought both parties together to balance the state budget with record investments in public schools and new career training programs.”
Apr. 18, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
- State government
Gov. Jerry Brown formally mobilized 400 California National Guard members Wednesday for transnational crime-fighting duties, thus preventing any effort by President Trump to have the troops focus on immigration enforcement on the Mexican border.
The governor announced that federal officials have agreed to fund the plan he announced last week — a mission to “combat criminal gangs, human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers” in locations around California, including near the border. The order Brown signed makes clear that the troops will not be allowed to perform a broader set of duties as envisioned by Trump’s recent comments.
“California National Guard service members shall not engage in any direct law enforcement role nor enforce immigration laws, arrest people for immigration law violations, guard people taken into custody for alleged immigration violations, or support immigration law enforcement activities,” the order read.