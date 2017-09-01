Essential Politics
California Legislature

Leonardo DiCaprio boosts California energy bill

Chris Megerian

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio voiced his support for Senate Bill 100, which would phase out fossil fuels for generating electricity in California. 

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leόn‏, the measure's author, responded with a clip from "Titanic."

