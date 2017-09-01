Leonardo DiCaprio boosts California energy bill

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.

Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.