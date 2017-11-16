House tax bill vote could hinge on the undecided California Republicans

Rep. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove is urging fellow Republicans to revise the tax overhaul to “leave no taxpayer behind.”

Failure or success for the House GOP tax bill in Thursday’s expected vote could hinge on a handful of undecided California Republicans.

Eight of the state’s Republicans plan to vote for the bill, and one is leaning toward voting yes. Four others are undecided, and only Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) has said he will oppose the bill. About a dozen Republican lawmakers from across the country have expressed reservations, and about a dozen others plan to vote no, meaning the vote could be close.

The bill tightens state, local and mortgage interest tax breaks, which are popular with Californians, and the state delegation has been bombarded with pressure from all sides: fellow Republicans desperate for a legislative win, constituents, real estate lobbyists and Democratic officials in California, including Gov. Jerry Brown.