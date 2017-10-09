On stage, Clinton was forceful in articulating her points, but shied away from making news. She stuck to familiar ground covered in other tour stops, including the things that helped her recover from a brutal race: grandchildren, yoga, long walks through the woods and “lots of Chardonnay.”

She beat Trump here by more than 4.2 million votes.

The stop at the Mondavi Center is the only one scheduled in California on her 16-city tour promoting her new book, “What Happened,” a memoir about her loss to Donald Trump . Her message of resilience seemed to resonate in a state that bills itself home to “the resistance,” and where supporters handed the former U.S. senator her largest victory.

“Stand up for you, for our values because there is too much at stake not to speak out against the things that matter most,” she said to cheers and applause from an audience of roughly 1,700 people at UC Davis.

Taking shots at President Trump, sounding the alarm on Russian hackers and doubling down on her call to fight a powerful gun lobby, Hillary Clinton on Monday told advocates and activists in California to get back up and keep going.

She spoke about issues important to Democrats in California, urging healthcare advocates to continue fighting to hold on to the gains already made, and pointing to Trump's rule limiting birth control and the lapse of the Children’s Health Insurance Program as examples of "mean-spirited" policies and failures in governing.

She expressed concern for the families fleeing forest fires in Napa and Sonoma and called for stronger gun control laws following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that took the lives of 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Of the spread of false information by Russian hackers, she said it helped cost her the presidency and was an assault on democracy. But perhaps no issue drew more applause from the crowd than her observations on the challenges faced by a woman running for president.

“The only way to get sexism out of politics is to get more women into politics,” she said, as some people stood in ovation and other shouted, "We love you."

UC Davis students Emilie Charles, 21, and Amy Schwancausser, 19, said they came out to see a female icon who inspired them to continue striving in male-dominated fields.

“You look around and all you see are men in your classes,” said Schwancausser, a political science major.

Catherine Charles, 19, Emilie's sister, said she was excited to take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at her doorstep, one she said she will one day share with her grand-children.

Hearing Clinton speak of her recovery “is the closure that we needed,” she said.