Jerry Brown's new budget doesn't account for potential Obamacare cuts: 'What we have to do is ugly'

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein had pointed words about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
- Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.