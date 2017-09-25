This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sacramento
Keep an eye out for these 10 California bills that could become law
|Mina Corpuz
In a flurry of floor debates, committee meetings and deal-making to wrap up the first year of the Legislature's session, lawmakers sent hundreds of bills to the governor's desk.
While high-profile legislation to make California a "sanctuary state" and address the state's housing crisis may have stood out, other bills that can have an effect on daily life could also become law.
Here are 10 bills awaiting Gov. Jerry Brown's signature:
- Landlords won't be able to threaten to deport immigrant tenants
- Students could attend their first year at community college for free
- Knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV would no longer be considered a felony
- People who smoke pot while driving or riding in a car could be punished by fine
- Parks and beaches would be tobacco- and marijuana-free
- Taxpayers could pay $270 million if the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic bid goes over budget
- There may be a gender-neutral option for state driver's licenses
- New parents at small businesses could get 12 weeks of leave to care for a new child
- California teachers could get paid pregnancy leave
- Public schools with low-income students might provide free menstrual products