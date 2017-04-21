Candidates in L.A congressional primary spent an average of $86 per vote

In the fast and furious primary campaign in Los Angeles' 34th Congressional District, the crowded field of 24 candidates spent about $2.9 million trying to sway voters, according to campaign financial reports.

In the end, 42,914 voters cast ballots in the race, bringing the average amount spent per vote to $67.97.

Some candidates, such as Democrat Adrienne Edwards, reported spending no money at all. She received 182 votes.

On the high end of the spectrum were former Los Angeles Times employee Alejandra Campoverdi, who spent $277.93 per vote, and Ricardo De La Fuente, who dropped $230.92 for each of his 331 voters.

Aside from candidates who didn't spend anything, candidates who reported spending the least were Kenneth Mejia at $13.11 and Steven Mac at $14.15 per vote.

Robert Lee Ahn and Jimmy Gomez, who advanced to the June runoff, spent $81.50 and $41.61 per vote, respectively.