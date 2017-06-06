L.A.'s congressional election: Ahn and Gomez get last-minute campaigning in

Robert Ahn thanks his staff and volunteers working on election day at his campaign office.

Jimmy Gomez, right, meets a future voter as he talks to Esmeralda Lozano during a last-day campaign push.

With polls open in today's runoff in the 34th Congressional District race, Robert Lee Ahn and Jimmy Gomez are spending the last hours of their campaigns trying to get voters to show up.

Both Democrats already voted (Ahn participated in early voting Sunday and Gomez mailed his ballot in) so there will be no Kodak moments of them dropping ballots in the ballot box.

Instead, Gomez spent the morning knocking on voters' doors in Boyle Heights followed by some phone banking in the afternoon.

Ahn also planned to make calls to voters Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, Ahn held community coffee meetings and made fundraising calls before voting at Pio Pico Library.

Gomez's campaign has hosted vigorous get-out-the-vote events and on Monday he held a news conference with labor icon Dolores Huerta and several former primary opponents who have endorsed him.

Both are scheduled to hold election night parties: Gomez at his Highland Park headquarters and Ahn at La Fonda de los Camperos restaurant in Westlake.