- The California Republican Party is hosting its convention in Sacramento.
- On Saturday, California GOP Reps. Darrell Issa and Devin Nunes spoke to attendees, with Nunes proposing Republicans champion a handful of ideas for bold ballot initiatives . Earlier in the day, state Sen. Janet Nguyen of Garden Grove was given a hero's welcome by her colleagues .
- On Friday, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt spoke at the convention . Those in attendance were mostly supportive of President Trump's first weeks in office .
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
L.A. County Young Democrats endorse Sara Hernandez in congressional race
Sara Hernandez received the endorsement of the Los Angeles County Young Democrats over the weekend. On Twitter, Hernandez said the local club "represents the changing face of progressive politics," and called their endorsement "an honor."
The endorsement comes days after the local club co-hosted a forum featuring Hernandez and five other candidates for the 34th Congressional District seat.