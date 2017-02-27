ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after botched announcement
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Congressional races

L.A. County Young Democrats endorse Sara Hernandez in congressional race

Christine Mai-Duc

Sara Hernandez received the endorsement of the Los Angeles County Young Democrats over the weekend. On Twitter, Hernandez said the local club "represents the changing face of progressive politics," and called their endorsement "an honor."

The endorsement comes days after the local club co-hosted a forum featuring Hernandez and five other candidates for the 34th Congressional District seat.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
56°