L.A.'s newest congressman gets assigned to powerful House oversight committee

New U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) will serve on the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.

Sworn in July 11 as the lowest-ranked member of Congress, Gomez wasn't expected to have much sway over his committee assignments, which were approved Monday morning in the Democratic caucus' weekly private meeting.

"Gomez is a proven champion for California’s working families and a strong voice to hold the Trump Administration accountable for its conduct," Pelosi said in a statement.

Gomez has not yet commented on his assignments.

He had asked to serve on the Natural Resources Committee to continue his work on climate change from the state Assembly. Gomez joins 11 Californians who serve on the committee.

The Oversight and Government Reform Committee is charged with oversight of the executive branch. Gomez joins California Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) and Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) on the committee.