State budget plan boosts K-12 spending and fixes Oroville, but how about those tobacco-tax dollars?

The budget plan boosts K-12 school funding and provides money for more in-state students attending the University of California and Cal State University systems. It preserves the state's Middle Class Scholarship program -- a concession made by Gov. Jerry Brown, who wanted to phase it out .

The Legislature's budget conference committee signed off on both the framework and several detailed proposals of a spending plan that's likely to exceed $180 billion. Lawmakers must have the agreements drafted and available for public review for at least 72 hours before final passage, as required under transparency rules approved by voters last November .

The effort to craft a new California state budget before next week's deadline advanced on Thursday night, although a few hotly debated items -- including how to spend new tobacco tax dollars -- remained in limbo.

Lawmakers agreed to expand access to California's new earned income tax credit for low-income citizens. And they approved $111 million for repairs to the damaged Oroville Dam spillway and other emergency flood projects.

Not all items had a clear nexus to next year's state spending. Thursday's action included approval of orientation meetings for new government workers, where the benefits of public employee union membership could be promoted. Unions began lobbying for the idea after a lawsuit challenged the state's rules for union dues. The Supreme Court deadlocked on the lawsuit in 2016.

No unresolved item loomed larger than how to spend $1.3-billion in proceeds from Proposition 56, which increased the state's tobacco tax by $2 per pack of cigarettes. Lawmakers have insisted the money must be used to increase payments made to doctors and dentists who treat patients enrolled in Medi-Cal, the state's healthcare program for the poor. Brown, however, has said the state needs the money for existing Medi-Cal commitments.

" We're trying to balance that with the fiscal prudence that we think is required ," said Amy Costa, the governor's deputy budget director, during testimony at Thursday night's hearing.

The Brown administration and legislators agreed to keep negotiating how to spend the tobacco taxes. They also left unresolved the issue of whether the budget will include an extension of California's cap-and-trade program, which limits carbon emissions and forces companies to pay for pollution allowances that exceed the cap. The program is now set to expire in 2020.

The California Constitution requires legislators send Brown a budget plan on June 15 or forfeit their salary until the work is complete. The state's new fiscal year begins on July 1.