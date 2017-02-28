Artist known for nude Trump portrait proposes initiative to add gender identity protections to California Constitution

The language mirrors an existing section protecting religious beliefs that reads: "free exercise and enjoyment of religion without discrimination or preference" in the Constitution.

Illma Gore submitted paperwork to the state attorney general on Monday proposing a ballot initiative to add a new section to the state Constitution declaring "free exercise and enjoyment of gender identity without discrimination or preference are guaranteed."

A Los Angeles artist has proposed a new ballot initiative to add protections for gender identity to the California Constitution.

Gore, the artist behind the measure, became something of an Internet sensation after she was banned from Facebook for sharing a painting she made depicting a nude Donald Trump. She also said she was punched by a Trump supporter last year.

The attorney general is tasked with crafting a brief title and summary of each measure that will end up on the state ballot.

There is a 30-day public comment period on Gore's proposal. The state Department of Finance and the Legislative Analyst's Office also have 50 days to prepare a fiscal impact analysis of the proposal.

After a title and summary are issued, Gore has 180 days to gather 585,407 valid signatures to qualify the proposed initiative for the ballot.

Gore said volunteers are starting to prepare for the signature-gathering process.

"California is one of the leaders of the country in diversity and LGBT rights. I don't think we will have a problem gathering signatures here," she said in an email.

She said the goal of the measure is to "protect gender identity as a form of free speech under the Constitution."

The initiative would essentially make LGBT rights the same as religious rights in the Constitution, said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor who specializes in election law.

"It is trying to stave off or prevent individual laws that, for instance, deal with a landlord who doesn't want to rent to a transgender person, or an employer who doesn't want to provide the same level of benefits, or maybe a pediatrician who doesn't want to serve a gay couple," she said.