Los Angeles' new congressman to be sworn in today

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

The governor and Democratic leaders reveal a cap-and-trade deal.

Jimmy Gomez is leaving for Congress. Here's why that makes extending California's cap-and-trade program more difficult.

Protesters showed up at Rep. Steve Knight's office with fake neck braces

Gov. Jerry Brown plans a September 2018 gathering to showcase people who want to fight climate change.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.