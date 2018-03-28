Advertisement
  • State government
By

Meet Cali, the Golden State's new 'deputy first dog'

Cali, California's new 'deputy first dog'
Cali, California's new 'deputy first dog' (Courtesy of Gov. Jerry Brown's office)

Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration just got a whole lot cuter.

The governor announced Wednesday that Cali, a 2-month-old “bordoodle”— a mix of a border collie and a standard poodle— will serve as the state’s “deputy first dog.”

The job responsibilities entail helping Brown’s dog Colusa, dubbed the state’s “First Dog” in “herding staff at the state Capitol and lending a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County,” according to the governor’s office.

  • California Legislature
By

With federal lawsuit pending, Becerra tells California law enforcement agencies how to follow state immigration laws

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

With a federal legal fight over the state’s immigration laws pending, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra released two information bulletins for law enforcement agencies on Wednesday, detailing their obligations and the new statistical data they must report to his office under state statutes.

The first provides guidance on the information that agencies must provide about their participation in task forces that involve federal agencies, as well as on the people they transfer to immigration authorities. The second describes the level of cooperation agencies are permitted to have with federal immigration officers as outlined in two state laws, the California Values Act and the Truth Act.

The Trump administration filed a federal lawsuit this month against California over state immigration laws passed last year, including the Values Act and the so-called sanctuary state law that limits local law enforcement from holding and questioning immigrants for federal immigration agencies, as well as communicating information about their release dates.

  • 2018 election
  • California Democrats
By

Front-runner Gavin Newsom to sit out governor's race debates until May

(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom will not participate in any more debates until early May, a spokesman for his campaign said on Wednesday.

While it’s not uncommon for political candidates to scale back debate appearances when they’re ahead in the polls, the move is drawing criticism from his rivals.

"Any honest candidate wouldn't be afraid to debate the issues Californians care most about, but this is another reason why voters can't trust Gavin Newsom to lead this state as governor,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for state Treasurer John Chiang, another Democratic candidate in the race.

  • State government
By

By

Gun violence has defined Sen. Dianne Feinstein's political career. The issue is more important than ever for her now

Dianne Feinstein was settling into her office at San Francisco City Hall after a two-week vacation in the Himalayas. A former colleague passed by, but didn’t respond when she called out. She heard gun shots. And then silence.

  • California Legislature
By

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia says she made homophobic remark 'in a moment of anger'

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia apologized for a homophobic comment she made years ago about then-Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, saying the public scrutiny over her remark was “a good learning experience.”

Garcia said in a statement that she called Pérez, who is gay, a “homo” five years ago. On Monday, she said in an interview with KQED that she had used that slur in the past.

“I did make that remark in a moment of anger. I have no reason to lie about something that is true,” Garcia said in the statement.

  • California Legislature
  • Sexual harassment
By

California Legislature will 'proactively' release records on substantiated sexual harassment complaints

In response to concerns raised by the Capitol press corps, leaders of the California Legislature said Tuesday that the Assembly and Senate will automatically release information about substantiated sexual harassment investigations.

The Capitol Correspondents Assn. of California reached out to legislative leaders earlier this month with concerns about inconsistencies in how the Legislature was releasing records under the Legislative Open Records Act. After releasing a decade’s worth of records on sexual harassment investigations in February, both houses offered conflicting guidance on how journalists could obtain records from recent probes.

“By operating under a confusing patchwork of rules on how and when such documents are released, the Legislature is hindering the very public access and discourse it professes to support,” the association’s board wrote on March 14. The board asked legislative leaders to proactively post documents on completed investigations online in a timely manner.

  • California Legislature
  • California Democrats
By

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia criticized by fellow Democrats for using homophobic slur

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

An admission by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia that she likely used a homophobic term to refer to a gay legislative leader has prompted rebukes from her fellow Democrats.

Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) acknowledged in an interview with KQED that she had used the word “homo” to describe gay people and did not dispute an allegation that she used the term to describe former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, the state’s first openly gay speaker. She denied using other homophobic slurs.

“Have I at some point used the word 'homo'? Yeah I've used that word 'homo,'” Garcia said. “I don't know that I've used it in derogatory context.”

  • 2018 election
  • California Democrats
  • U.S. Senate race
By

Female Democratic senators are coming to Hollywood to raise money

Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Prominent female Democratic senators from across the country plan to visit Los Angeles for a star-studded fundraiser during a three-city West Coast swing, according to an invitation obtained by The Times.

The April 20 reception, at the home of Hollywood philanthropists Leslie and Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, will be headlined by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who is running for a Senate seat.

The hosts include actresses Jane Fonda and Connie Britton, television producer Marcy Carsey, former L.A. city controller Wendy Greuel, prominent Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali and others.

By

He struck out at baseball, but made it big in politics. Now he's returned to his first love

When Ace Smith was a boy he dreamed, like many, of growing up to be a Major League Baseball player. A power-hitting catcher, to be precise.

By  and

Rivals in the California governor's race rip Gavin Newsom for skipping debate

Governor's Debate: Five of the candidates for governor square off live from USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. NBC4's Conan Nolan and Colleen Williams co-moderate. http://4.nbcla.com/eZWjRAw

Posted by NBC LA on Monday, March 26, 2018

California gubernatorial candidates blasted front-runner Gavin Newsom on Monday for skipping a televised debate in Los Angeles in order to attend a fundraiser.

“Thank you for caring enough about this state to be here,” former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa told the audience in his opening statement. “I respect you for that. That’s why I showed up.”

State Treasurer John Chiang called it “sad” that Newsom didn’t attend the debate at the University of Southern California.