Meet Cali, the Golden State's new 'deputy first dog'

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

With a federal legal fight over the state’s immigration laws pending, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra released two information bulletins for law enforcement agencies on Wednesday, detailing their obligations and the new statistical data they must report to his office under state statutes.

The first provides guidance on the information that agencies must provide about their participation in task forces that involve federal agencies, as well as on the people they transfer to immigration authorities. The second describes the level of cooperation agencies are permitted to have with federal immigration officers as outlined in two state laws, the California Values Act and the Truth Act.

The Trump administration filed a federal lawsuit this month against California over state immigration laws passed last year, including the Values Act and the so-called sanctuary state law that limits local law enforcement from holding and questioning immigrants for federal immigration agencies, as well as communicating information about their release dates.