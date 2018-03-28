Meet Cali, the Golden State's new 'deputy first dog'

Mar. 28, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration just got a whole lot cuter.
The governor announced Wednesday that Cali, a 2-month-old “bordoodle”— a mix of a border collie and a standard poodle— will serve as the state’s “deputy first dog.”
The job responsibilities entail helping Brown’s dog Colusa, dubbed the state’s “First Dog” in “herding staff at the state Capitol and lending a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County,” according to the governor’s office.
Mar. 28, 2018, 4:40 p.m.
With a federal legal fight over the state’s immigration laws pending, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra released two information bulletins for law enforcement agencies on Wednesday, detailing their obligations and the new statistical data they must report to his office under state statutes.
The first provides guidance on the information that agencies must provide about their participation in task forces that involve federal agencies, as well as on the people they transfer to immigration authorities. The second describes the level of cooperation agencies are permitted to have with federal immigration officers as outlined in two state laws, the California Values Act and the Truth Act.
The Trump administration filed a federal lawsuit this month against California over state immigration laws passed last year, including the Values Act and the so-called sanctuary state law that limits local law enforcement from holding and questioning immigrants for federal immigration agencies, as well as communicating information about their release dates.
Mar. 28, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom will not participate in any more debates until early May, a spokesman for his campaign said on Wednesday.
While it’s not uncommon for political candidates to scale back debate appearances when they’re ahead in the polls, the move is drawing criticism from his rivals.
"Any honest candidate wouldn't be afraid to debate the issues Californians care most about, but this is another reason why voters can't trust Gavin Newsom to lead this state as governor,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for state Treasurer John Chiang, another Democratic candidate in the race.
Mar. 28, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Mar. 27, 2018, 9:07 p.m.
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia apologized for a homophobic comment she made years ago about then-Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, saying the public scrutiny over her remark was “a good learning experience.”
Garcia said in a statement that she called Pérez, who is gay, a “homo” five years ago. On Monday, she said in an interview with KQED that she had used that slur in the past.
“I did make that remark in a moment of anger. I have no reason to lie about something that is true,” Garcia said in the statement.
Mar. 27, 2018, 5:43 p.m.
In response to concerns raised by the Capitol press corps, leaders of the California Legislature said Tuesday that the Assembly and Senate will automatically release information about substantiated sexual harassment investigations.
The Capitol Correspondents Assn. of California reached out to legislative leaders earlier this month with concerns about inconsistencies in how the Legislature was releasing records under the Legislative Open Records Act. After releasing a decade’s worth of records on sexual harassment investigations in February, both houses offered conflicting guidance on how journalists could obtain records from recent probes.
“By operating under a confusing patchwork of rules on how and when such documents are released, the Legislature is hindering the very public access and discourse it professes to support,” the association’s board wrote on March 14. The board asked legislative leaders to proactively post documents on completed investigations online in a timely manner.
Mar. 27, 2018, 4:13 p.m.
An admission by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia that she likely used a homophobic term to refer to a gay legislative leader has prompted rebukes from her fellow Democrats.
Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) acknowledged in an interview with KQED that she had used the word “homo” to describe gay people and did not dispute an allegation that she used the term to describe former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, the state’s first openly gay speaker. She denied using other homophobic slurs.
“Have I at some point used the word 'homo'? Yeah I've used that word 'homo,'” Garcia said. “I don't know that I've used it in derogatory context.”
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Prominent female Democratic senators from across the country plan to visit Los Angeles for a star-studded fundraiser during a three-city West Coast swing, according to an invitation obtained by The Times.
The April 20 reception, at the home of Hollywood philanthropists Leslie and Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, will be headlined by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who is running for a Senate seat.
The hosts include actresses Jane Fonda and Connie Britton, television producer Marcy Carsey, former L.A. city controller Wendy Greuel, prominent Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali and others.
Mar. 27, 2018, 6:31 a.m.
When Ace Smith was a boy he dreamed, like many, of growing up to be a Major League Baseball player. A power-hitting catcher, to be precise.
Mar. 26, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
California gubernatorial candidates blasted front-runner Gavin Newsom on Monday for skipping a televised debate in Los Angeles in order to attend a fundraiser.
“Thank you for caring enough about this state to be here,” former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa told the audience in his opening statement. “I respect you for that. That’s why I showed up.”
State Treasurer John Chiang called it “sad” that Newsom didn’t attend the debate at the University of Southern California.