More attack ads target Republicans for their votes to loosen banking regulations

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California's cap-and-trade auction showed strong results Tuesday.
- The University of California did not follow its own rules on contracting.
- Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes is still in his post after a Republican caucus meeting Monday.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.