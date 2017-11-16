Most of California's House Republicans vote to pass GOP tax bill; three vote against it

Eleven California Republicans joined their House colleagues Thursday to approve a tax overhaul expected to have broad negative effects on Californians' taxes. Several said they supported the bill because they think the Senate will make it better.

Three Republicans — Reps. Darrell Issa of Vista, Tom McClintock of Elk Grove and Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa — joined California's Democrats in opposing the bill.

After a closed-door meeting with President Trump, the House voted 227 to 205 to approve the tax bill. The Senate is considering a different plan, and the two would need to be reconciled before a bill is sent to the president’s desk.

The House bill tightens the mortgage interest and state and local tax breaks, which are used widely in California, and the state's Republican members got heavy pressure from constituents, Democratic officials and the real estate industry to oppose it.

“I made a pledge not to raise taxes. This bill raises taxes on a significant number of my constituents and Californians disproportionate to the population,” McClintock said before the vote.

Though the California Republicans stayed largely united on the bill in public in the early stages of negotiations, several of them were undecided on how to vote as late as Thursday morning.