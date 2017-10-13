Gavin Newsom donated the $5,000 Weinstein gave him

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose wife recently spoke out about her own experience with Hollywood studio chief Harvey Weinstein, has donated the $5,000 the Oscar-winning producer contributed to him during an unsuccessful campaign.

Weinstein, ousted from the company he co-founded after allegations of rape and sexual assault, donated to Newsom in 2009, when he briefly ran for governor.

The day after the New York Times published a scathing investigation exposing decades of sexually inappropriate behavior and legal settlements, Newsom’s wife, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wrote that she was not surprised by the allegations in the article “because very similar things happened to me."

Newsom did not disclose the exact details of her interactions with Weinstein. Her description of the circumstances was similar to those described by actresses Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and others.

“I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend,” Newsom wrote in an article in the Huffington Post.

Cristina Escobar, a spokeswoman for Newsom, said the incident occurred before she met Gavin Newsom. They were married in 2008.

Newsom first told her husband about the incident after The Times story was published, and did not wish to disclose more details of what Escobar called a "horrific" and "traumatic" encounter with Weinstein.

After learning about it, the lieutenant governor donated the $5,000 to Equal Rights Advocates, a nonprofit women’s rights group, spokesman Dan Newman said.