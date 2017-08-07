Northern California Rep. Doug LaMalfa says he 'doesn't buy' man-made climate change

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

In the 2018 governor's race, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pulled ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa with Hollywood donors.

What we know about why Orange County Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's name keeps coming up in the Russia investigation

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu was the star of the show at a "town hall" activists staged in GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's district

