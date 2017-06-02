One of Rep. Mimi Walters' 2018 challengers gets an endorsement from EMILY's List

EMILY's List has endorsed UC Irvine law professor Katie Porter in her bid to unseat Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) in California's 45th District.

It's the group's first House endorsement for the 2018 election. It supports pro-choice, female candidates.

Porter, 43, is an expert on consumer protection law and banking and gave early warnings about mortgage fraud ahead of the 2008 financial collapse. She was picked by then-Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris to monitor distribution of California's share of a $25-billion mortgage foreclosure settlement.

"We need leaders on Capitol Hill who aren’t afraid to stand up to Trump associates, big banks, and entrenched special interests who wield tremendous power over the White House, the Trump family, and a Republican-controlled Congress,” EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock said in a statement.

Porter entered the race with endorsements from Harris and her former law school professor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting the seat, but beating a Republican in the 45th District will be a heavy lift. Walters won reelection in 2016 with 58.6% of the vote, even though the Orange County district went for Hillary Clinton by 5% in November's presidential election.

Four other Democrats have filed to run in the 45th District: Former Capitol Hill staffer Kia Hamadanchy, UC Irvine law professor Dave Min, and small-business owners Eric Rywalski and Ron Varasteh.