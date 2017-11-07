Orange County congressional candidates wade into Trump impeachment territory

Plenty of California congressional challengers have invoked the name and face of President Trump in their early ads, but not many have waded into the debate over whether the president should be impeached.

That's starting to change.

A new ad released by Orange County Democrat Andy Thorburn says explicitly that Trump should be impeached "for obstruction of justice" and "repeatedly lying to the American people." The 30-second ad, which will run online over the next few weeks, also criticizes "Silent Ed" Royce, the GOP congressman Thorburn is running to unseat, for not commenting on the issue.

Thorburn began asking Royce on social media last week whether he would support impeaching the president if he fires special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Another Orange County candidate, Democrat Harley Rouda, recently sent out a fundraising appeal saying he "won't keep calm until Trump is impeached." Rouda is running against GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa.

While Rohrabacher and Royce both represent districts Hillary Clinton won over Trump last year, it's still not clear whether backing impeachment will be a winning strategy for their challengers. Democratic voter registration still lags behind that of Republicans, and in recent national polls, only 40% of voters think Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the President.

Democratic donor and activist Tom Steyer, who has said the public "deserves to know where every Democrat stands" on the issue, recently launched a $10-million ad campaign calling for Trump's impeachment. Last week, Steyer said his online petition on the topic had reached 1 million signatures.