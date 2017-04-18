This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The official proponent of a ballot measure to split California off into its own independent nation called off the effort on Monday.
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein faced some boos in the crowd that showed up on Monday for her town hall in San Francisco.
- A Central Valley Democrat lost his committee chairmanship after voting against the recent $52 billion transportation plan.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
PAC plans to troll Rep. Duncan Hunter over campaign finance investigation with rabbit-costumed character
|Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union-Tribune
Rep. Duncan Hunter, get ready to meet Duncan Thumper, a giant rabbit.
With two cute ears, a pair of beady eyes and a little white tail, Thumper is the anthropomorphic personification of the Alpine Republican's pet rabbit that took a cross-country flight paid for by the congressman’s political campaign.
Thumper will be the image of a political action committee, Bunny PAC, dedicated to focusing on the campaign finance scandal that has hounded Hunter for the last year.