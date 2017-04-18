Essential Politics
PAC plans to troll Rep. Duncan Hunter over campaign finance investigation with rabbit-costumed character

Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union-Tribune
(Doug Mills / New York Times)
Rep. Duncan Hunter, get ready to meet Duncan Thumper, a giant rabbit.

With two cute ears, a pair of beady eyes and a little white tail, Thumper is the anthropomorphic personification of the Alpine Republican's pet rabbit that took a cross-country flight paid for by the congressman’s political campaign.

Thumper will be the image of a political action committee, Bunny PAC, dedicated to focusing on the campaign finance scandal that has hounded Hunter for the last year.

