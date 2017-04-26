Nancy Pelosi wades into congressional runoff to replace Xavier Becerra

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) has weighed in on the race in Los Angeles' 34th Congressional District, endorsing Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez over former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn.

Pelosi spokesman Jorge Aguilar confirmed the endorsement.

Gomez and Ahn are both Democrats.

Gomez has received dozens of endorsements from elected officials in California's Democratic Party establishment. Pelosi is the most prominent of a dozen California members of Congress who have endorsed Gomez so far.