This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A scathing state audit says University of California President Janet Napolitano's office failed to disclose surplus cash and paid some staffers high salaries.
- An effort to ban the so-called '"Netflix tax" on streaming video failed in an Assembly committee.
- Challengers have emerged for two Republican incumbents, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).
Nancy Pelosi wades into congressional runoff to replace Xavier Becerra
|Christine Mai-Duc
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) has weighed in on the race in Los Angeles' 34th Congressional District, endorsing Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez over former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn.
Pelosi spokesman Jorge Aguilar confirmed the endorsement.
Gomez and Ahn are both Democrats.
Gomez has received dozens of endorsements from elected officials in California's Democratic Party establishment. Pelosi is the most prominent of a dozen California members of Congress who have endorsed Gomez so far.