California's senators ask residents to tell the federal government to stay away from the state's national monuments

California's senators are trying to prevent changes to six national monuments in the Golden State and they're asking Californians to help by sending comments to the Interior Department.

President Trump recently ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review 27 national monuments created by the previous three presidents under the Antiquities Act, calling it "a massive federal land grab" that "should never have happened."

The California monuments being looked at are Giant Sequoia, Carrizo Plain, San Gabriel Mountains, Berryessa Snow Mountain, Mojave Trails and Sand to Snow.

"On behalf of all Californians, we urge that these national monument designations are preserved with their present boundaries, to ensure these special places remain for generations to come," Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris wrote in a letter to Zinke.

As of Tuesday, 157,807 comments on the national monuments had been submitted. Tens of thousands of the comments are specifically about California and its monuments.

Comments can be submitted until July 10, and Feinstein urged Californians to share their opinion, especially after Zinke issued his initial recommendation to downsize Bears Ears, a new monument in Utah.