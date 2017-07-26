The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which met for the first time last week, originally asked for the information from California and other states on June 29 . A federal court refused last week to block the commission's request , though as many as 21 states have insisted they won't hand over details on voter names, addresses and political party affiliations.

"I still have the same concerns," Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. " I can't in good conscience risk the privacy of voters in California with this commission."

For the second time in less than a month, California's chief elections officer has refused to hand over data to President Trump's voter fraud commission, arguing on Wednesday that the inquiry is still part of an "illegitimate" exercise.

"I want to assure you that the Commission will not publicly release any personally identifiable information regarding any individual voter or any group of voters from the voter registration records you submit," said Kris Kobach, the vice-chairman of the panel and Kansas secretary of state, in the letter to Padilla on Wednesday.

But Padilla insists that while his office does provide some voter information to academics, journalists and political campaigns, state law gives him the power to refuse any request. And in an interview with The Times, he said it is unclear who the commission or its staff would share the information with once it has been submitted.

"He can say that all he wants," Padilla said about Kobach's written promise to secure the data. "But the commission has failed to articulate how it would do that."

Padilla also pointed out that the commission released the email addresses of those who submitted public comments in the wake of last week's meeting.

"The privacy violations have already begun," he said.

The panel was established in the wake of the president's unproven allegations of widespread fraud in last November's election. Padilla said he's asked the commission to provide proof to back up Trump's comments, and has yet to receive a response.