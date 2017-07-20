This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- After receiving pressure to step down because of his cap-and-trade vote, Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes held a caucus meeting Thursday to discuss his role. Mayes remains in his leadership post, but another top Assembly Republican stepped down from hers in protest.
- Backers of a campaign to force a recall election of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) filed a lawsuit Thursday to block a new state law they say unfairly changes the rules.
- Environmental activist Tom Steyer renames his political action organization in an effort to shift the focus toward fighting the policies of President Trump.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher draws a Republican challenger in 48th Congressional District
Following a spate of Democrats announcing runs in the 48th Congressional District, GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher now has a challenger from his own party.
Orange County businessman Stelian Onufrei, a Romanian immigrant who owns a construction business, announced Thursday that he's running against the Costa Mesa Republican.
In a statement, Onufrei, 52, called Rohrabacher an "entrenched career politician" who has "become a political lightning rod." Much of that controversy has stemmed from critiques on the left, particularly over Rohrabacher's long-held belief that the U.S. should normalize relations with Russia.
Onufrei, who like many candidates this cycle has never run for public office before, said tax reform, "restoring religious freedoms" and instituting congressional term limits would be among his top priorities if elected. (The last one would probably require a constitutional amendment.)
Onufrei joins the race just after the latest campaign finance filing deadline, but said he would contribute $500,000 of his own money to fund his run.