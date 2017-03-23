This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hit President Trump's approval ratings in a video released Tuesday.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
Rep. Duncan Hunter is likely under criminal investigation for alleged campaign finance violations
|Morgan Cook, San Diego Union-Tribune and Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Duncan Hunter is likely under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for allegedly misspending hundreds of thousands in campaign funds.
The House Ethics Committee disclosed the allegations Thursday in a news release explaining why it is not pursuing its own investigation of the Alpine Republican.
A report by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics released Thursday detailed allegations that Hunter of Alpine used his campaign money for personal benefit. The office's board voted unanimously to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee in August for further investigation.
The Justice Department has not confirmed the existence of an investigation, nor detailed what crimes it suspects Hunter or members of his campaign may have committed.