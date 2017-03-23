Rep. Duncan Hunter is likely under criminal investigation for alleged campaign finance violations

Rep. Duncan Hunter is likely under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for allegedly misspending hundreds of thousands in campaign funds.

The House Ethics Committee disclosed the allegations Thursday in a news release explaining why it is not pursuing its own investigation of the Alpine Republican.

A report by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics released Thursday detailed allegations that Hunter of Alpine used his campaign money for personal benefit. The office's board voted unanimously to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee in August for further investigation.

The Justice Department has not confirmed the existence of an investigation, nor detailed what crimes it suspects Hunter or members of his campaign may have committed.