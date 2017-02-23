Rep. Duncan Hunter's office says he will no longer meet with protest groups

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) will no longer meet with constituent activist groups that have peppered his offices in recent weeks, according to a letter Deputy Chief of Staff Mike Harrison sent to a local Indivisible group.

Indivisible San Diego spokeswoman Tahra Ludwig of Alpine said the group has met with Harrison for the last few weeks. She said the meetings have involved six people at a time entering the congressman's district office to discuss their various concerns. The larger group of up to 150 people have waited outside the building with signs, she said.

"We had been going in and peacefully having a discussion," Ludwig said. "We're not shouting at him or anything like that."

The letter was emailed to Ludwig and two other organizers Wednesday afternoon and began circulating on social media Thursday.

"While protests are obviously allowed on public areas in accordance with local code, it should be noted that visitors who do not leave the congressional office when asked to do so are trespassing," the letter says.

Harrison says in the letter that Hunter's El Cajon and Temecula staffs have tried to be accommodating and meet with members of the protest groups.

"We have accommodated every request, regardless of size, and the subject of these discussions has been directly conveyed to Congressman Hunter on a regular basis," the letter says. "Despite repeated requests to the leaders of these groups for cooperation, our office has consistently experienced protest participants filming in the office against our policy. Constituents visiting the office for assistance, including refugees and immigrants, found their way impeded and were in some cases intimidated to enter. Our neighbors have had their businesses disrupted and we have witnessed local law enforcement being disrespected, which is unacceptable. As a result, Congressman Hunter has made the decision that his office will no longer be accepting meeting requests with these groups or their representatives."

Harrison referred questions to Hunter's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, who did not return phone calls and emails for comment Thursday afternoon.

Ludwig said the first time Harrison mentioned not filming in the office was last week. On Tuesday, Harrison came outside the office and spoke to the larger group.

"I'm really not sure where this is all coming from," Ludwig said.

Indivisible San Diego still plans to hold a scheduled protest outside Hunter's El Cajon office at 4:30 p.m. today, she said.

The letter from Harrison also says Hunter will hold a town hall meeting in the coming weeks, but does not say when.