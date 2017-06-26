Rep. Grace Napolitano to miss House votes for several weeks while husband receives cancer treatment

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Norwalk) will miss House votes while her husband, Frank Napolitano, undergoes chemotherapy to treat lung cancer, her spokesman said.

The congresswoman, 80, easily beat out former Democratic state Assemblyman Roger Hernandez of West Covina in the November election. She said in April that she would seek reelection in 2018, and her husband's health does not change her plan to seek an 11th term, spokesman Jerry O'Donnell said.

Napolitano has missed the last two weeks of House votes, though she's working some from the district, and is expected to remain in California for several more weeks to care for her husband during the treatment, O'Donnell said. He did not know for sure how long Napolitano would be gone, but it is possible she might make it back for some votes during the seven-week-long treatment, he said.

The House leaves Friday for a one-week break and leaves again at the end of July for the August recess.

Napolitano suffered a minor stroke in 2016 that affected her ability to write and slightly slowed her walk.