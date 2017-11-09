Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Silicon Valley congressman endorses Kevin de León over Dianne Feinstein for Senate
|Sarah D. Wire
Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna has endorsed Senate leader Kevin de León's bid for Senate over Sen. Dianne Feinstein, according to De León's campaign.
His endorsement of the challenger isn't unexpected. Khanna had encouraged a challenge to Feinstien as she seeks a fifth full term in the Senate, but it hadn't been clear whether Khanna would support de León or Alison Hartson, who is backed by the progressive group Justice Democrats. Khanna is a member of the group.
Khanna won his seat in 2016 by challenging an incumbent Democrat and has urged others to do the same, saying “I just think that renewal is good for democracy.”