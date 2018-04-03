Republican John Cox launches radio ad in the Central Valley blasting Democratic rival Antonio Villaraigosa

Five immigrants with criminal records who face possible deportation were pardoned by California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday, continuing his tradition of granting clemency around the Easter holiday.

The five individuals were among 56 pardons granted by Brown, as well as 14 sentence commutations for current inmates.

Brown’s inclusion of those at risk of deportation — which he has now done for several rounds of pardons — is yet another sign of how California has diverged on immigration from the federal government, which has increased arrests and detentions under President Trump.