Living near freeways makes people sick. L.A. keeps building next to them anyway
Republican Rep. Steve Knight tweets that Sessions should 'step aside' from Russia investigation

Javier Panzar
Rep. Steve Knight speaks at a Capitol news conference in 2016. (Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Steve Knight (R-Lancaster) on Thursday urged Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to "step aside" from any investigation of Russian involvement in the presidential election, adding to mounting pressure from congressional Republicans.

Sessions is on the hot seat after reports that he met with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. prior to the election last year . During his confirmation hearing, Sessions testified that he did not have communications with "the Russians."

Knight, a second-term congressman, represents a potential swing district in northern Los Angeles County. National Democrats have identified Knight as a prime target in their efforts to win seats during the 2018 midterm elections.

The congressman has scheduled a town hall meeting for Saturday morning in Palmdale.

Latest updates

