This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday that he intends to open a satellite attorney general's office in Washington, D.C. , as he prepares to fight the Trump administration.
- The results from California's latest cap-and-trade auction are in, and revenue from the sale of pollution credits was weak.
- A bill that would set up a state-funded legal aid system for immigrants will be amended by its author to allow those with criminal records to apply for assistance.
Republican Rep. Steve Knight tweets that Sessions should 'step aside' from Russia investigation
|Javier Panzar
Rep. Steve Knight (R-Lancaster) on Thursday urged Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to "step aside" from any investigation of Russian involvement in the presidential election, adding to mounting pressure from congressional Republicans.
Sessions is on the hot seat after reports that he met with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. prior to the election last year . During his confirmation hearing, Sessions testified that he did not have communications with "the Russians."
Knight, a second-term congressman, represents a potential swing district in northern Los Angeles County. National Democrats have identified Knight as a prime target in their efforts to win seats during the 2018 midterm elections.
The congressman has scheduled a town hall meeting for Saturday morning in Palmdale.