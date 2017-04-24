Rivalry in the air as Newsom and Villaraigosa march with Armenians in Los Angeles

An Armenian march across Los Angeles on Monday served as a stage for the budding rivalry between Antonio Villaraigosa and Gavin Newsom as the two Democrats vied for the loyalty of a key constituency in next year’s race for governor.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been here,” Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, said at the march's launching grounds in Pan Pacific Park. “For some, it may be.”

“Some” was an apparent reference to Newsom, the former San Francisco mayor, who was standing just a few steps away.

It was indeed the first time Newsom had joined the Los Angeles march. But Newsom said he’d participated in many San Francisco protests calling on Turkey to acknowledge its 1915 genocide of Armenians. Turkey disputes that a genocide took place.

Both Villaraigosa and Newsom, rivals in the June 2018 primary to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown, denounced Republican and Democratic presidents alike for declining to pressure Turkey to accept responsibility for the mass killing of Armenians.

“This was the genocide that started off the most violent genocidal century in humankind’s history,” Villaraigosa said.

After a quick hello before the event, he and Newsom ignored each other as they walked in the front row of the march toward the Turkish consulate. At a rally afterward, Newsom called the Turks’ killing of Armenians an “unconscionable act of inhumanity.”