Riverside Democrat Rep. Mark Takano faces two Republican challengers for 2018

Two Republican challengers will run against Riverside Democrat Rep. Mark Takano in the 2018 primary.

Republican Air Force Veteran Aja Smith, who now works as an information technology specialist at the March Air Reserve Base, is the latest to jump in the race. She grew up and now lives in Moreno Valley.

Republican Doug Shepherd of Riverside, a real estate broker who lost to Takano in 2016, will be looking for a rematch in 2018.

Both face long odds: Democrats represent 46.57% of registered voters while Republicans are just 27.90% of voters in the district. Another 21.08% list no party preference.

Takano won reelection with 64.95% of the vote last year.

Smith has a compelling personal story: she joined the military after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, her grandfather and grandmother served in the military, and her grand uncle was a Tuskegee airman.

Though this is her first campaign, she'll come to it with some local political experience. She helped lead a recall effort against former Moreno Valley City Councilman Marcelo Co before he resigned amid a bribery scandal.

She launched her campaign attacking Takano as a "do-nothing" politician.

"Constantly speaking out of both sides of his mouth is something voters in this district have come to expect from a career politician like Takano," she said.

Shepherd said the local Republican party will be investing in voter registration ahead of the midterm elections. He hopes the lack of a presidential election will mean the race will be about local issues.

"I think we can focus on some of the real local issues and not all that national junk," he said.