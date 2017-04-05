This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders made a final pitch for support for their transportation plan.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
- Few voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in the 34th Congressional District race, with many precincts reporting low turnout
- The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.
It's official: Robert Lee Ahn will face Jimmy Gomez in June runoff for L.A. congressional seat
|Christine Mai-Duc
Former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn has secured the second and final spot in a runoff for the 34th Congressional District seat, according to the Associated Press.
He will go up against state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, a fellow Democrat, in a June 6 runoff for the Los Angeles seat that was vacated by Xavier Becerra when he became California's attorney general.
While about 13,000 ballots from Tuesday's primary election are still uncounted, Ahn has a significant 2,700-vote lead over third-place finisher Maria Cabildo. In the latest tally, Ahn had 19% of votes counted so far. The AP had previously reported that Gomez, who has 28% of votes so far, secured the first-place spot.