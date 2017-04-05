It's official: Robert Lee Ahn will face Jimmy Gomez in June runoff for L.A. congressional seat

Former L.A. city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn has secured the second and final spot in a runoff for the 34th Congressional District seat, according to the Associated Press.

He will go up against state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, a fellow Democrat, in a June 6 runoff for the Los Angeles seat that was vacated by Xavier Becerra when he became California's attorney general.

While about 13,000 ballots from Tuesday's primary election are still uncounted, Ahn has a significant 2,700-vote lead over third-place finisher Maria Cabildo. In the latest tally, Ahn had 19% of votes counted so far. The AP had previously reported that Gomez, who has 28% of votes so far, secured the first-place spot.