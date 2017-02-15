Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is angry a staffer was hurt during a protest at his office, but protesters dispute the account

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) said he is "outraged beyond words" that a 71-year-old staff member was knocked down Tuesday while protesters were outside his Southern California office.

Rohrabacher said in a statement that his longtime district director, Kathleen Staunton, fell and hit her head when a protester yanked open the office door as she was leaving. She lost consciousness and had to be hospitalized, he said.

"Deliberate or not, the incident came as part of a mob action that not only intimidates but coerces. Though the protesters think of themselves as idealists, they engaged in political thuggery, pure and simple," he said.

The group, Indivisible 48, has visited Rohrabacher's office for the last four Tuesdays to ask the congressman to hold a town hall meeting. The group said it was delivering valentines to Rohrabacher's office when the door opened from the inside into a 2-year old girl named Lola, who was sliding a valentine underneath the door.

"Rep. Rohrabacher's disdain for visiting constituents led to Lola sliding her card under his door, which led to a staffer, Kathleen Staunton, accidentally opening the door on Lola's head and Ms. Staunton's unfortunate fall. Police were present and no arrests were made," the group said in a statement .

The statement said the protesters only grabbed the door to keep it from hitting the child again.

Video of the incident appears to show the door opening into a hallway from inside the office and hitting the child, but does not show the staff member's fall or a struggle over control of the door.

Rohrabacher spokesman Kenneth Grubbs said the video ends before one of the men in the hallway started tugging on the door handle. Staunton hit her head on the door frame during the tussle, he said.

"What he was doing was attempted forced entry," Grubbs said.

The Orange County Register reported there was tugging on both sides of the door, and activists, including the child's mother, helped Staunton up from the ground.

Staunton was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital after losing consciousness, Grubbs said. He said the office is considering asking for charges to be filed against the protester who tugged on the door.

Staunton did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday.