San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he won't run for governor, dashing hopes of GOP leaders

Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has been lobbied intensely by GOP leaders to run for California governor, on Friday rejected the idea and vowed to serve out his second term at city hall.

Both House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and state Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte had urged Faulconer to run.

As fiscal conservative and social moderate, Faulconer has largely been seen as the GOP’s strongest potential gubernatorial candidate, and one who could help Republicans in down-ballot races if he was at the top of the ticket in the 2018 election.

Faulconer’s decision not to run could impact some hotly contested congressional races in California, and potentially affect Republican efforts to retain control of the House of Representatives.

But Falconer nixed the idea in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

"I care about our state and I am deeply honored that so many are strongly encouraging me to run for governor. It's a testament to the people of San Diego, and the progress we've made to create a fiscally responsible, prosperous city that is moving in the right direction. I made a pledge last year to serve out my second term as mayor, and that's exactly what I'm going to do,” Faulconer said in the post.

Faulconer previously pledged to fill his full mayoral term, but he has faced mounting pressure to enter the race. GOP insiders who were familiar with his thinking believed he was leaning toward running. But a top state party official, who did not want to be identified because the official was not authorized to speak for the San Diego mayor, said Faulconer ultimately decided not to run because he did not see a certain path to victory.

“It’s not hard to understand why Faulconer didn’t want to be a sacrificial lamb for the National Republican Congressional Committee. He obviously knew what an uphill fight the campaign would be," said Dan Schnur, a professor at USC's Annenberg School of Communications.

The governor’s race already has attracted a handful of Republican candidates, but none with Faulconer's political stature. They include conservative Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen and Rancho Santa Fe venture capitalist John Cox. Speculation is mounting that former state Assemblyman David Hadley plans to announce a run.

They also will face a cadre of Democratic heavyweights in the race, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang.

The last time a GOP candidate won a statewide race was in 2006.

A strong top-of-the-ticket candidate would be expected to increase Republican turnout in that election.

Political operatives said it was too soon to know how Faulconer’s decision will impact the congressional races integral to Democratic attempts to retake control of the House. If a Republican gubernatorial candidate fails to make the general election, creating a Democrat-on-Democrat race in November 2018, that could depress GOP turnout and affect those targeted congressional races.

“It leaves the Republicans without an obvious front-runner that the donors would have confidence in,” said GOP strategist Rob Stutzman, who previously advised former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and 2010 GOP nominee Meg Whitman. But “it still depends on the nature of the race next November. It’s too early to say.”