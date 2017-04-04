Politics
See live election results from L.A.'s congressional primary
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

Read our March archives here.

Congressional elections

Scenes from the Gomez election party

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°