Another UC Irvine professor will challenge Orange County's Rep. Mimi Walters in 2018

Inspired by the November election of Donald Trump, UC Irvine associate law professor Dave Min will challenge Republican Rep. Mimi Walters in Orange County's 45th Congressional District.

“It was a call to action, really,” said Min, a Democrat. “After the election my wife and I went through our seven stages of grief.”

Min, 41, is a mortgage and housing finance expert who has worked as an enforcement attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission and a financial policy advisor for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Min, a first-generation Korean American who grew up in the Bay Area, said he was happy helping craft policy outside of politics, but Trump's ban on travel from some predominantly Muslim countries and Walters' refusal to directly condemn it was the tipping point that made him run.

“As a child of immigrants myself I definitely feel like this is un-American. I feel like we’re going in the wrong direction,” Min said. “We wanted to be able to look our kids in the eyes in 20 years and say we did everything we could.”

Min enters the race with endorsements from former Irvine Mayor Sukhee Kang and former longtime Irvine Councilwoman Mary Ann Gaido.

“Dave is a warm and thoughtful family man who is running for all the right reasons,” Gaido said in a statement. “He’ll stand up for our values in Congress and put the residents of this district in control for a change. It’s about time.”

Min has an economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, and graduated from Harvard Law School.

Earlier this week, MIn's fellow UC Irvine law professor Katie Porter also announced a bid against Walters. Min said he expects several more people to enter the race, and Democrats should stay focused on beating Walters.

Though the district is slowly trending left, beating a Republican in the 45th District is still an uphill climb.

Even though the Orange County district went for Hillary Clinton by 5% in November's presidential election, Walters was elected to a second term with 58.6% of the vote.

Min and Porter have both sought to tie Walters to President Trump on the heels of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ads targeting Walters after she voted for the GOP's healthcare plan in committee.