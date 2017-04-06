De León and Gov. Brown agree to support GOP senator's millions in budget requests in talks over backing gas tax

State Sen. Anthony Cannella, a Republican from Ceres, has asked for $500 million in district projects before supporting SB 1, the gas tax hike.

Ahead of a vote on legislation to raise taxes and fees to repair California's roads, state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and Gov. Brown on Thursday supported a new bill that would provide $500 million for pet projects in the district of state Sen. Anthony Cannella (R-Ceres), including the extension of a Bay Area commuter rail line to Ceres and Merced.

Cannella’s vote is seen as crucial because at least one of the 27 Senate Democrats is expected to vote against Senate Bill 1, which would deprive the transportation proposal of the two-thirds vote needed for approval. The GOP lawmaker did not comment Thursday on whether he will vote for the plan, but had previously said he might if his requests, including the rail extension, were included.

A new budget bill put in print Thursday provides $400 million in transportation funds for “the extension of the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) to Ceres and Merced, including associated system improvements.” The system runs between San Jose and Lathrop in the San Joaquin Valley. The extension would be funded through the year 2027.

The new bill also would provide $100 million through 2023 for a parkway project at the UC Merced campus.

A third new bill requested and written by Cannella, and co-authored by De León, would provide additional indemnification to professional designers on government contracts.

Though Cannella was not immediately available Thursday for comment, he said earlier in the week that the rail extension and indemnity for designers were his top requests from legislative leaders in negotiating for his support on the gas tax measure.

“The ACE train is a big deal for me. It’s important for my district,” Cannella said in an interview Tuesday. “I don’t see how I can support something that doesn’t have the [extension] language.”

A voter-approved initiative requires bills to be in print for 72 hours before a vote, so the train extension could not be put into SB 1 and voted on Thursday.

Cannella said the extension would allow a connection to the high-speed rail system.

“It’s a game-changer for my area,” he said. “If it's built, you can hop on a train and make your way to the Bay Area.”

Aides to Brown and De León confirmed the leaders support the train extension funding bill.

The $100 million parkway request for UC Merced would help connect the campus to the 99 freeway. It is part of a proposed highway loop that would also connect the former Castle Airforce Base, which Assemblyman Adam Gray said would be crucial to helping boost the local economy.

Gray said he was now on board with the proposed transportation package. "Absolutely," he said. "With that kind of investment--not just this but with the ACE rail to Modesto and to Merced--it gives us public transit and access.”

"I can go home straight-faced and say to people: `This is tough. We've got to dig deeper. Nobody likes diesel and gas taxes. But this is *a* tangible, real benefit that I can point to," Gray said.

He acknowledged that other members may blanch at the extra money going to his district. "It's a fair point, although I would make the argument [that] we've historically been underserved. And they've historically been over-served," he said, noting specifically Los Angeles' large share of transportation dollars.

Updated at 12:40 pm: to include comments from Assemblyman Adam Gray and governor's support for the rail extension bill.