Sen. Kamala Harris celebrates Pride Month in her D.C. office

- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- California's Board of Equalization might be better as an agency led by appointed -- not elected -- officials, state lawmakers said on Wednesday.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
