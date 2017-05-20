Sen. Kamala Harris on Republicans who voted to repeal Obamacare: 'You need to lose your job'

California's junior U.S. senator told California Democrats on Saturday that they should focus on defeating Republicans in the state's congressional delegation who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"Let's go to San Diego and Orange County and the Central Valley," said Sen. Kamala Harris of the districts represented by some of those Republicans. "If you vote for people to lose their healthcare, then you need to lose your job."

Harris' speech to the California Democratic Party convention was a broadside critique of most of the agenda promoted by Republican leaders in Congress and President Trump. She called the president's Cabinet a "billionaire boys' club" and said he had put a "target on California's back" on issues ranging from immigration to the environment.

But she encouraged rank-and-file Democrats to use their relative strength in California politics to defeat Republican House members who represent some of the state's swing districts. Seven Republicans represent congressional districts where Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Trump on election day last November.

"We win when we fight for the value that healthcare is a fundamental human right," Harris said. " Let's hold these Republicans accountable in their districts."