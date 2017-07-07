Senate leader visits Dodger Stadium

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Protesters showed up at Rep. Steve Knight's office with fake neck braces
- Gov. Jerry Brown plans a September 2018 gathering to showcase people who want to fight climate change.
- David Hadley, a Manhattan Beach Republican who served one term in the state Assembly, has jumped into the 2018 governor's race.
- Sen. Kamala Harris is looking to work with farmers and businesses in the Central Valley.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.