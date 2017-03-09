New appointments bring changes to California's political watchdog agency

The agency that oversees enforcement of California's campaign finance and ethics laws is being remade by new appointments, including the selection Thursday of a former lobbyist for the state's influential firefighters union.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla selected Brian Hatch, a longtime leader of the California Professional Firefighters, to fill a vacancy on the Fair Political Practices Commission. The appointment comes a week after state Controller Betty Yee named ethics and elections attorney Allison Hayward to the panel.

A third appointment to the five-member panel is expected soon by Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, and may be a replacement for Commissioner Eric Casher, who was appointed by the former attorney general, now senator, Kamala Harris..

The commission enforces state laws involving campaign finances, conflicts of interest, lobbying and government ethics.

Hatch replaces Commissioner Patricia Wynn. Before his retirement, Hatch represented firefighters for nearly 40 years, most recently in 2009 as the group’s state Capitol lobbyist. A former firefighter with the Ontario Fire Department, Hatch also served as president of Ontario Firefighters Local 1430.

“I am confident that Mr. Hatch’s extensive experience with California government will serve him well as a member of the FPPC,” Padilla said in a statement.