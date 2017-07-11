California's top cop says local law enforcement should investigate police shootings

State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said local law enforcement in California should continue to investigate and prosecute shootings by police officers when appropriate, contrary to an initial proposal from a Sacramento lawmaker.

“I think any time you can keep things as local as possible it's always the best way to do it,” Becerra said Tuesday.

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) had originally wanted to expand Becerra’s authority to criminally investigate police-involved shootings. McCarty modeled his legislation after similar laws in Connecticut and Wisconsin that require agencies other than the department that employs an officer involved in a shooting to handle the investigation. McCarty had said the bill was a way to help promote public trust after a rash of controversial police shootings in California and across the country. That legislation passed the Assembly last month without Becerra weighing in.

But McCarty agreed to change his measure last week, gaining the support of Becerra. Assembly Bill 284 advanced out of the Senate Public Safety Committee on Tuesday after Becerra spoke in favor. If enacted, the bill would fund a study by Becerra's office of police shootings in the state in 2015 and 2016. with a report to be issued by July 2019.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Becerra said his office would step in to investigate police shootings in cases where he determined local law enforcement wasn’t thorough or transparent. He said that the study would allow the state to understand what’s driving police shootings and better prevent them.

“It's always better to prevent than remediate,” Becerra said. “We have to make sure the investigations in any incident are thorough and lead to justice. But we also have to try to figure out how we can prevent incidents from occurring that leave some families without loved ones.”

According to Becerra, California had 230 police shootings that resulted in death or serious injury in 2016.