California Senate leader Kevin de León touts the state's climate policies at Vatican forum

Pope Francis might support the fight against global warming, but he hasn’t been a fan of cap-and-trade programs like the one in California, which was extended in July by state lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown.

“It may simply become a ploy which permits maintaining the excessive consumption of some countries and sectors,” he wrote in 2015.

So while attending a forum on climate change at the Vatican on Friday, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León explained why he thinks the policy has worked. In particular, he highlighted how California has been funneling cap-and-trade revenue into low-income, polluted communities.

“We’re planting trees to break up the concrete jungle,” De León said. “We’re building public transportation and affordable housing.”

The state also is pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into financial incentives to replace diesel-powered vehicles.

“Equity and economic justice are now hardwired into all of our climate policies,” De León said

Brown arrived at the same forum Friday, and he’s scheduled to speak Saturday, the first part of a 10-day trip in Europe.